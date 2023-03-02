Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

