Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.