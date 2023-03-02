Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.