Berenberg Bank Increases St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,500

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,365 ($16.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,153 ($13.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.73) to GBX 1,430 ($17.26) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,428.00.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF remained flat at $14.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.