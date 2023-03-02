Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $83.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $92,076,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

