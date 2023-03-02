Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80-45.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.76 billion.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.94.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.