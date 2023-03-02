Biconomy Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $220.18 million and $9.14 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,281,739 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

