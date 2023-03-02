Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.