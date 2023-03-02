Big Lots, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn ($1.40) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -85.7%.

NYSE:BIG opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Big Lots has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.56.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

