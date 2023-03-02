Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.53) Per Share

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.47). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($6.24) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 1,619,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,288. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $435.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

