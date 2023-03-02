Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 883,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $446.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -22.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 418,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 147,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

