Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Big Lots stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 883,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $446.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Big Lots Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is -22.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.56.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.