BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in February

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCDA shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Dawson James lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

BCDA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 9,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,050. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 595,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,389.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

