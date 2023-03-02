BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

BMRN stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,076. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

