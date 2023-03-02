BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %
BMRN stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,076. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
