Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.65. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 14,175 shares.

Biomerica Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth $57,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Featured Articles

