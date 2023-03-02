Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.65. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 14,175 shares.
Biomerica Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica
About Biomerica
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomerica (BMRA)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.