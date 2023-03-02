Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $454.24 billion and approximately $24.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $23,529.08 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00567496 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00176100 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00042447 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,305,581 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
