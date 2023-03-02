Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $454.24 billion and approximately $24.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $23,529.08 on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00567496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00176100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,305,581 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

