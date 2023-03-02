Bitcoin Cash One Day Volume Tops $187.16 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $187.16 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $132.54 or 0.00566734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,386.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00181096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,326,125 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

