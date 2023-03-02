Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and $205,796.74 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00216819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100209 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054194 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

