Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $16.86

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $16.86 or 0.00071885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $295.35 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00184711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

