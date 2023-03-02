BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 85% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $85,404.90 and approximately $2,926.38 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 84.3% against the dollar. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinBR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 93.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00424846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.27 or 0.28716772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinBR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.