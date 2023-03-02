BitDAO (BIT) Price Down 4.6% This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $6.85 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00422380 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.73 or 0.28552722 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.