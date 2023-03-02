Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) COO Sells $279,072.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Blackbaud by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

