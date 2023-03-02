Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin W. Mooney Sells 2,618 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $147,917.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 360,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 282,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

