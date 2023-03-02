BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,554,894 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.71% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,845,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

