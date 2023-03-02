BlackRock Inc. Has $1.65 Billion Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,651,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.90.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.29. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

