BlackRock Inc. Has $1.98 Billion Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.60% of Invitation Homes worth $1,982,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:INVH opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

