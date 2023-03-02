BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of DTE Energy worth $2,095,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE DTE opened at $106.86 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

