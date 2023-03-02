BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,800,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,612,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $1,939,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,438 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

