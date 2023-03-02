BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,656,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,147 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $1,876,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 48,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.0% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 155,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %

IFF opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

