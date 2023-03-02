BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,503,929 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,739,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,503,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,786,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday stock opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

