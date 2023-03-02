BlackRock Inc. Sells 636,893 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,852,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.93% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,576,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,134,000 after purchasing an additional 383,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

