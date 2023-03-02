BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 424.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,527. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

