BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 424.8% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BKN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,527. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.