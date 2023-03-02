BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 288.4% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE BYM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 46,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,160. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

