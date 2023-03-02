Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

SQ stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,539,731. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

