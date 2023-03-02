Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.98. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $3.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,588. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

