Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moody’s by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $289.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

