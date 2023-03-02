Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

