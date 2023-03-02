Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $456,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.50. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

