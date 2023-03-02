Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,673 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.08) to GBX 5,380 ($64.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.