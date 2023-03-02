Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,814 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.03 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

