Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,198,000 after buying an additional 445,825 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after buying an additional 262,221 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 201,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at about $14,666,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.