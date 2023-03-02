Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Sun Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $138.97 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $193.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average is $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.