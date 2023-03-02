Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,791,327. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

