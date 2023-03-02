Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Stryker by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SYK opened at $259.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.24 and a 200 day moving average of $233.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,142 shares of company stock worth $114,304,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.