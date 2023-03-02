BMO Capital Markets Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $113.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

Splunk Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

