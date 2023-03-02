Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.