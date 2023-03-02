Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.59

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.59 and last traded at C$68.94, with a volume of 6293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.92.

Bombardier Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.