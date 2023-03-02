Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.59

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.59 and last traded at C$68.94, with a volume of 6293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.92.
Bombardier Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$854.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.98.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
