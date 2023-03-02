Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$50.50 at Raymond James

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $26.35 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

Boralex is a power producer whose core business is dedicated to the development and the operation of renewable energy power stations. Currently, the Corporation operates in Canada, France and the United States an asset base with a capacity of more than 1,100 MW, of which 940 MW are under its control.

