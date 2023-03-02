Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
