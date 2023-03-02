Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the January 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended trust, which engages in the operation and franchising of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.