BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $248.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.24 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

BOX Stock Down 13.3 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $4.48 on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 5,934,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,191. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -255.27, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

