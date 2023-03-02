BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $248-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.24 million. BOX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.42-$1.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,129,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,356. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -255.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26.

Insider Transactions at BOX

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.